Holy See ‘particularly alarmed’ by rise of anti-Semitic violence, diplomat says

February 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Luciano Suriani addressed a conference on anti-Semitism organized by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

