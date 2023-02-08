Catholic World News

USCCB publishes ‘stop taxpayer abortion’ flyer

February 08, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: To encourage grassroots advocacy against taxpayer funding of abortion, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops has published a two-page flyer.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

For all current news, visit our News home page.

