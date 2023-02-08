Catholic World News
USCCB publishes ‘stop taxpayer abortion’ flyer
February 08, 2023
» Continue to this story on USCCB
CWN Editor's Note: To encourage grassroots advocacy against taxpayer funding of abortion, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops has published a two-page flyer.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!