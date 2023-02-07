Catholic World News

4 priests, 2 seminarians in Nicaragua sentenced to decade in prison

February 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: As the regime of Daniel Ortega continues its persecution of the Church, the priests and seminarians were sentenced for treason and “spreading false news.”

