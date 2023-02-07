Catholic World News

Vandals cause ‘extensive damage’ at Australian Catholic school

February 07, 2023

Continue to this story on Australian Broadcasting Corporation

CWN Editor's Note: The school, O’Loughlin Catholic College, is located near Darwin, the capital of Australia’s Northern Territory (map). The territory’s education minister said she was “saddened and disappointed to see such senseless destruction of school property, particularly at the start of a new year”.

