Report: More than 360M Christians suffer high levels of persecution, discrimination

February 07, 2023

» Continue to this story on Open Doors

CWN Editor's Note: Open Doors, an organization that assists persecuted Christians, has released its annual World Watch List.



According to the report, 1 in 7 Christians face high levels of persecution and discrimination for their faith, and 5,621 Christians were killed for their faith last year. The ten nations with the highest levels of persecution are North Korea, Somalia, Yemen, Eritrea, Libya, Nigeria, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, and Sudan.

