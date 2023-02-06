Catholic World News

Catholicism must reckon with the risks of a ‘Saffron Taliban’ in India

February 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Saffronization,” the report notes, refers to India’s transformation “from a multi-cultural state, in which identity is premised on citizenship, into a Hindu-dominated society in which national and religious identity are intertwined.”

