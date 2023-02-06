Catholic World News

Praying with South Sudan’s Christians, Pope, other Christian leaders urge new steps toward unity

February 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: As part of his apostolic journey to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan, Pope Francis was joined by Anglican Archbishop Justin Welby and Rev. Iain Greenshields in an ecumenical peace pilgrimage. Welby is Primate of the Church of England; Greenshields is head of the (Presbyterian) Church of Scotland.

