Retired Italian bishop: Abortion is not murder before the 4th or 5th month of pregnancy

February 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Luigi Bettazzi said that a fetus does not become a person until the fourth or fifth month of pregnancy. The 99-year-old prelate was Auxiliary Bishop of Bologna (1963-66) and Bishop of Ivrea (1966-99).

