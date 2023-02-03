Catholic World News

American tourist desecrates statue of Christ in Catholic church in Jerusalem

February 03, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The vandalism took place at the Church of the Flagellation. As he was arrested, the tourist reportedly shouted, “You can’t have idols in Jerusalem, this is the Holy City!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!