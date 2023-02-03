Catholic World News

Religious have ‘special role’ in the Church: Pope’s message for World Day of Consecrated Life

February 03, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: February 2, the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord, was also the 27th World Day for Consecrated Life, a commemoration instituted by Pope St. John Paul II in 1997.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!