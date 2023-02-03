Catholic World News

Courage leader challenges Father Martin’s tweets on same-sex marriage

February 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: According to its mission statement, “Courage members are men and women who experience same-sex attractions and who have made a commitment to strive for chastity. They are inspired by the Gospel call to holiness and the Catholic Church’s beautiful teachings about the goodness and inherent purpose of human sexuality.”

