Stop blaming apartheid regime for South Africa’s failures, bishops say

February 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “We deplore the use by some political leaders of the legacy of apartheid as an excuse for their failure to do their job and deliver the necessary services,” the bishops said. South Africa’s apartheid regime of racial segregation ended in the early 1990s.

