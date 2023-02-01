Catholic World News

Anglican bishop charges synod member with hate speech for criticizing gender theory

February 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Anglican Bishop of Coventry has reported a member of the General Synod to police for hate speech because of his opposition to gender theory.

