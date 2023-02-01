Catholic World News

President Biden accused of twisting Pope’s words on abortion; ‘fake Catholicism’

February 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On January 30, a reporter said to President Biden, “Catholic bishops are demanding that federal tax dollars not fund abortions ...”; the president responded, “No, they are not all doing that, nor is the Pope doing that.”



Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler (TX) tweeted, “Mr Biden can’t be allowed to twist the words of Pope Francis in this way. I implore the Vatican press office to emphatically clarify that Pope Francis rightly calls abortion murder. It is time to denounce Biden’s fake Catholicism.”

