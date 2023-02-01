Catholic World News

February papal prayer intention: for parishes

February 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s February 2023 prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “we pray that parishes, placing communion at the center, may increasingly become communities of faith, fraternity and welcome towards those most in need.”

