$5.4 million altar for World Youth Day generates controversy in Portugal

Catholic World News

January 31, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: World Youth Day is scheduled to take place in Lisbon from August 1-6.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!