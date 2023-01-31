Catholic World News

New document from the theological dialogue with the Oriental Orthodox churches

January 31, 2023

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity

CWN Editor's Note: The Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Catholic Church and the Oriental Orthodox Churches has published The Sacraments in the Life of the Church.



The Oriental Orthodox churches ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon (451). The joint commission previously published documents in 2009 and 2015.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!