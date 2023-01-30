Catholic World News

Rockville Centre diocese proposes up to $200 million settlement for clergy abuse survivors

January 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Rockville Centre, which includes two Long Island counties, has filed for bankruptcy. Lawyers for 620 abuse victims have sought a $450 million settlement; the diocese, in response, has proposed a $185-$200 million settlement.

