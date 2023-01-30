Catholic World News

Pope urges prayers for ‘pilgrimage of peace’ to South Sudan and DR Congo

January 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On January 31, Pope Francis begins his apostolic journey to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan, two nations made fragile by horrific violence.



Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, said that the apostolic journey “has two aspects: there is a pastoral aspect, of closeness to the local Churches and to these communities that are living, active communities, and then there is the socio-political aspect, and from this point of view, it is expected that the presence of the Holy Father, his word, his testimony, can help to promote the cessation of the ongoing violence and strengthen the ongoing processes of peace and reconciliation.”

