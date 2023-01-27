Catholic World News

Search for truth with courage and freedom: papal encouragement for journalists

January 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “On the hundredth anniversary of the proclamation of Saint Francis de Sales as patron of journalists, let us pray together that journalists might be inspired by this saint toward tenderness, toward the search and narration of truth with courage and freedom,” Pope Francis tweeted on January 26.

