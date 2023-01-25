Catholic World News

Pavone had faced sexual-harassment complaints

January 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Pillar reports that Frank Pavone, the head of Priests for Life who was recently laicized, has been the subject of sexual-harassment charges.

