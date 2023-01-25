Catholic World News

Pope encourages inter-faith solidarity in Ukraine

January 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on January 25 with an inter-faith group from Ukraine, Pope Francis set aside his prepared text to say that their work is “not so much about Jewish Ukraine, Christian Ukraine, Orthodox Ukraine, Catholic Ukraine, Islamic Ukraine..., no, it is about Ukraine, mother’ Ukraine, and all together!”

