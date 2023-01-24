Catholic World News

In communications, put God and neighbor first, Pope urges

January 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Sometimes friendly conversations can open a breach in the most hardened of hearts,” Pope Francis writes in his message for the 57th World Day of Social Communications.



In his message the Pope focuses on the theme of “speaking with the heart.” He cites the example of St. Francis de Sales—whose feast the Church celebrates on January 24—who served as Bishop of Geneva during a time of heated conflict with Calvinists, yet maintained the ability for friendly conversation that touched hearts and won souls.



“We have a pressing need in the Church for communication that kindles hearts, that is balm on wounds and shines light on the journey of our brothers and sisters,” the Pope writes. He adds that in a world torn by conflict, there is an urgent need for “a form of communication that is not hostile,” to help restore a culture of peace.

