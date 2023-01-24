Catholic World News

USCCB, breakaway Anglican body hold theological exchange on bishops, apostolic succession

January 24, 2023

Representatives of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Anglican Church in North America (ACNA) met in October to discuss the episcopacy, according to a statement released by the USCCB on January 23.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Pennsylvania, the ACNA was formed by disaffected members of the Episcopal Church (USA) and the Anglican Church of Canada. The ACNA opposes abortion and seeks to adhere to biblical teaching on marriage and sexuality. It claims 122,000 members in 974 congregations; some of its dioceses permit the ordination of women, though the majority do not.

The exchange between the USCCB and the ACNA is significant because the USCCB has typically maintained dialogues with the historic mainline Protestant bodies, and not with breakaway communities that seek, in their own ways, to remain faithful to historic Christian teaching on abortion and sexuality.

