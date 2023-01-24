Catholic World News

Pope Francis: The Word of God is for everyone, calls everyone to conversion, makes us heralds

January 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On January 22, the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time and Sunday of the Word of God, Pope Francis presided and preached the homily at Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica (video, booklet).



Archbishop Rino Fisichella, Pro-Prefect for the Section of New Evangelization of the Dicastery for Evangelization, was the principal celebrant.



During the Mass, Pope Francis conferred the ministry of lector on seven men and three women and conferred the ministry of catechist on three others. The 13 lay ministers are from Congo, Italy, the Philippines, Mexico, and the UK.

