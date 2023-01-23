Catholic World News

Church of England apologizes for treatment of LGBTQ people

January 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “We want to apologize for the ways in which the Church of England has treated LGBTQI+ people – both those who worship in our churches and those who do not,” said the leaders of the ecclesial community founded by King Henry VIII. “The occasions on which you have received a hostile and homophobic response in our churches are shameful, and for this we repent.’’



The statement follows a decision to permit same-sex blessings, but not same-sex marriage.

