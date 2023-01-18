Catholic World News

Church of England bishops balk at same-sex marriage

January 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishops of the Church of England have declined to approve same-sex marriages, but endorsed “prayers of dedication, thanksgiving, or for God’s blessing” for same-sex couples.



The bishops’ decision—which puts the Church of England at odds with its Anglican counterparts in Scotland and Wales—will now be discussed at a Synod meeting in February.



The Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. Justin Welby, acknowledged that the bishops’ proposal would “go too far for some and not nearly far enough for others.”

