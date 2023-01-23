Catholic World News

Ukraine’s top Catholic frowns on banning Orthodox church loyal to Moscow

January 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, has questioned legislation that would ban the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate).

