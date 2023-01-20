Catholic World News

Iowa diocese issues pastoral guidance on gender dysphoria ‘that begins with love’

January 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Des Moines’ guidelines “ban puberty blockers, cross-dressing, [and] preferred pronouns on property,” the New York Post reported.

