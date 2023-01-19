Pope calls missile attack on Ukraine apartment building heartbreaking

Catholic World News

January 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Following his January 18 general audience, Pope Francis lamented a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in Dnipro, Ukraine.

