Evangelization starts with intimacy with Jesus, Pope tells audience

January 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on January 18, Pope Francis said that effective evangelization requires personal intimacy with Jesus, recognizing that “the Word exists to be transmitted, communicated.”



The Pope pointed out that in his first public appearance, at the baptism in the Jordan, Jesus “does not work a great wonder,” but “mingles with the people who were going to be baptized by John.”

