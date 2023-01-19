Catholic World News

Sainthood cause of former FOCUS missionary prompts flood of prayer requests

January 19, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: Michelle Duppong (1985-2015), who died of cancer, was a missionary for FOCUS (the Fellowship of Catholic University Students) and Director of Adult Faith Formation for the Diocese of Bismarck.



Bishop David Kagan of Bismarck initiated the diocesan phase of her sainthood cause in 2022.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!