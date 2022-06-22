Catholic World News

North Dakota diocese begins beatification inquiry for laywoman

June 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Michelle Duppong (1985-2015), who died of cancer, was a missionary for FOCUS (the Fellowship of Catholic University Students) and Director of Adult Faith Formation for the Diocese of Bismarck.



“Michelle’s holiness of life and love for God certainly touched us here in the Diocese of Bismarck, at the University of Mary, and throughout FOCUS, but hers is also a witness which should also be shared with the universal Church,” said Bishop David Kagan of Bismarck.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!