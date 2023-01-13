Catholic World News

Maronite Patriarch asks for international help for Lebanon

January 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Lebanon faces serious economic and political crises.



Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, who has led the Lebanon-based Maronite Church (CNEWA profile) since 2011, made his appeal during a visit to the United Kingdom,

