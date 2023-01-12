Catholic World News

Before icon venerated in Belarus, Pope prays for peace

January 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his January 11 general audience, Pope Francis renewed his invitation to pray for “martyred Ukraine, always in our hearts.”

