Evangelization is not proselytism, Pope insists

January 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis began a new series of catechetical talks at his public audience on January 11, speaking about “the passion for evangelization.”



The Church is “born missionary,” the Pope said, but quickly added: “not proselytizing.” The two, he insisted, have “nothing to do with one another.”



True evangelization, the Pope explained, means reaching out to people, helping, them, and inviting them to find the Truth.



Underlining his point, the Pontiff said:



Don’t forget this: when you see Christians proselytizing, making a list of people to come... these are not Christians, they are pagans disguised as Christians, but the heart is pagan.

