Sociologist finds ‘methodological mess’ in preparatory Synod document

January 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Appraising the preparatory work for the Synod on Synodality, sociologist Mark Regnerus of the University of Texas says:





I have grave concerns as a social scientist about the methodological mess that has characterized this synod’s massive, unwieldy data-collection-and-analysis venture...Indeed, synthesizers at every level of the process have wielded considerable power to personalize their own sentiments.

