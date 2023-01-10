Catholic World News

US bishops’ pro-life chairman denounces FDA action on chemical abortion pill

January 10, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “We decry the continuing push for the destruction of innocent human lives and the loosening of vital safety standards for vulnerable women,” Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, said after the Food and Drug Administration loosened restrictions on the distribution of the chemical abortion drug mifepristone (RU-486).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

