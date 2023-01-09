Catholic World News

New Syrian archbishop was kidnapped, tortured by ISIS

January 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Jacques Mourad, who was elected by the Syrian Catholic Synod of Bishops to become Archbishop of Homs, was kidnapped by terrorists of the Islamic State in 2015, imprisoned for several months, and tortured before his release.

