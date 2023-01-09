Catholic World News

Muslim arrested for desecrating Catholic cemetery in India

January 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The desecrated cemetery is located in Maharashtra; the western Indian state (map) is 80% Hindu, 12% Muslim, 6% Buddhist, 1% Jain, and 1% Christian.

