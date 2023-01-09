Catholic World News

Turkey’s 1st new church in a century prepares for opening

January 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, a new Syriac Orthodox church in Istanbul will be the first church built in Turkey since the nation became a republic in 1923.

