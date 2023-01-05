Catholic World News

Portugal’s president unhappy with Vatican delegation restrictions for Benedict XVI funeral

January 05, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican invited only two nations—Italy and Germany—to send official delegations to Pope Benedict’s funeral. Other heads of state and government were welcome to attend privately.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

