Catholic World News

Vatican restricts official delegations to ‘solemn but simple’ papal funeral

January 04, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced that the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI will be a “solemn but simple” ceremony, reflecting the wishes of the deceased Pontiff.



President Joe Biden will not attend the funeral. The White House indicated that the Vatican had suggested the American Ambassador to the Holy See, Joe Donnelly, should represent the US. The Vatican invited only two nations—Italy and Germany—to send official delegations. However a number of international leaders are planning to attend. Included among them are Queen Sofia of Spain, King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Slovenian President Natas Pirc Musar, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!