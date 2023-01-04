Catholic World News

Former Archbishop of Paris under investigation for sexual assault

January 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Michel Aupetit, who resigned in December 2021 after reports of an improper relationship with a woman, is now under criminal investigation for possible “sexual assault on a vulnerable person.”



The archbishop has said that he was friendly with the woman, and although he acknowledges that he “handled the situation badly,” he denies any sexual activity.

