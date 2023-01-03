Catholic World News

Pavone warned of possible laicization in 2017

January 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Patrick Zurek wrote to Father Frank Pavone in 2017, warning him that he would ask the Vatican to laicize him because of his persistent disobedience. The bishop indicated that he no longer held out any hope that he and Pavone could resolve their difficulties.

