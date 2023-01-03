Catholic World News

Vatican releases plans for Pope Benedict’s funeral

January 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released the texts, readings, and prayers that will be use at the funeral of Pope Benedict.



Pope Francis will preside at the funeral, which will be held at 9:30 AM Rome time. The Pope will deliver the homily.



In a break from all previous papal funerals, Eucharistic Prayer III will be used, rather than the Roman Canon (Eucharistic Prayer I), which Pope Benedict preferred.

