Catholic World News

Rwanda: Catholic cleric convicted of genocide dies in prison

January 03, 2023

» Continue to this story on Kigali New Times

CWN Editor's Note: More than 800,000 people were slain in the Rwandan genocide of 1994, and 2 million fled the country.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!