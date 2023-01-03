Catholic World News

Catholic church attacked in India’s Chhattisgarh state

January 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The east-central Indian state of Chhattisgarh (map) is 93% Hindu, 2% Muslim, and 2% Christian.



“Indigenous animist” attackers “smashed the church’s glass windows, destroyed the church’s altar, crucifix, statues, and strew around consecrated hosts, besides smashing the furniture,” according to the report.

