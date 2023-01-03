Catholic World News

Bidding farewell to Benedict XVI: Thousands pay their respects in St. Peter’s

January 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Benedict XVI’s body first lay in state in his residence, Mater Ecclesiae Monastery (video).



His body was then solemnly and lovingly carried to St. Peter’s Basilica on January 2 (video 1, video 2), where thousands paid their respects (video).



By 7:00 PM on January 2, over 65,000 people had paid their respects in St. Peter’s Basilica, according to a Roman media report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

