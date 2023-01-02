Catholic World News

‘Holy Mother of God!’: papal homily for New Year’s Day

January 02, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On January 1—the Octave Day of Christmas and Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Mother of God—Pope Francis presided at Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica (video, booklet).



The Pontiff, who entered and left the basilica in a wheelchair, preached the homily; Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, was the principal celebrant.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!